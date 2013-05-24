Brett Favre settles suit connected to alleged racy texts

Remember the lawsuit filed by two massage therapists alleging that Brett Favre sent sexually suggestive text messages?
The lawyer for the two women announced Friday that the case has been settled out of court. There's no word on how much money Favre had to shell out to make the lawsuit disappear.
Massage therapists Christina Scavo and Shannon O'Toole alleged that Favre sent the racy texts to another therapist when the quarterback played for the New York Jets in 2008. The lawsuit claims the two women lost their jobs when they blew the whistle on Favre's alleged behavior.
Favre has denied the allegations, and he unsuccessfully requested that the case be thrown out last year. Now that the case is settled, Favre can go back to riding his lawn tractor, coaching high school football and staying out of the NFL news cycle.