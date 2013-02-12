Brett Favre's hometown rocked by twisters on Sunday

Outside of some high-profileappearances during Super Bowl week, Brett Favre has kept his profile low since retiring for the final time following the 2010 season.
Favre now spends most of his time in Oak Grove, Miss., a community west of Hattiesburg. He's spent his entire life in Mississippi, and that probably won't change now.
The area was ravaged by twisters on Sunday, the third natural disaster to hit the region in the past 11 years. There were no deaths, but property damage has been significant and more than 4,000 homes were without power as of Monday night.
"Where the tornado started, as the crow flies, was probably a half-mile to one mile straight east of my property," Favre said Tuesday, via USA Today. "Then it just (veered) and crossed the main highway in Hattiesburg before heading to Southern Miss. You never hear of a college getting hit with a true tornado. The good Lord's looking out (because) the students were gone for Mardi Gras break.
"It's kind of one of those things down here. I don't want to say we overlook it, but there are tornado warnings and bad weather all the time. To say that it was black and windy -- that could be any day. At times, you just take it for granted."
Oak Grove High School, where Favre serves as an unpaid offensive coordinator for the football team, saw its athletic facilities wiped out. Favre said he would donate time and resources to help rebuild the area.
"They're gone now, just a mangled mess," he said of the facilities, where he was known to work out during his playing days. "The baseball field is just destroyed. (The community of Oak Grove) was hit the hardest. We have nothing."
High winds from Hurricane Katrina damaged the Hattiesburg area in 2005. In 2002, a tornado caused heavy damage to Favre's property.