Brett Favre's a winner in his high school coaching debut

Brett Favre started his high school coaching career in high style Friday night, as his Oak Grove Warriors exploded for 64 points in beating the Sumrall Bobcats, 64-6.
Oak Grove High School -- located in Hattiesburg, Miss., where Favre makes his home -- pulled away with 34 unanswered points in the second quarter, according to MaxPreps.com.
The Warriors' first touchdown came on a trick play put in by Favre.
According to the Hattiesburg American, Oak Grove quarterback Kirk McCarty took the snap, then threw back to Cameron Myers, another quarterback lined up in the slot, who threw a bomb downfield to Kelvin Winston for the score, just 44 seconds into the game.
Favre, who played his final NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2010, took a job as Oak Grove's offensive coordinator earlier this summer.
The NFL's all-time leader in touchdowns and passing yards wore a headset on the sideline and reportedly was heard yelling at the refs on at least one occasion.
ESPN's Ed Werder recently sat down with Favre, who said he considers himself "just one of the guys" in his new coaching role.
"I don't have to be playing or throwing myself to get excited," Favre said. "And that's why I'm out here doing it."