Brett Favre in great shape, not mulling NFL comeback

Published: Oct 13, 2013 at 02:23 AM
Last month, Brett Favre's agent, Bus Cook, turned heads when he said the former All-Pro quarterback still could play in the NFL.

The crux of Cook's argument centered on the assessment that Favre is in the best shape ever. There were analogies to "blacksmith's arms" and all-too-precise weights and body fat percentages.

Favre told USA Today's Lindsay Jones this week that he is, in fact, in great shape. But don't expect a comeback.

"I am (in shape), but I am no way considering playing," Favre said.

In the article, focusing on Favre's post-NFL life, the former quarterback discussed how content he is as an assistant coach at Oak Grove High School in his home state of Mississippi.

"The stress level was much, much more (when I played)," Favre said. "The demands are, don't get me wrong, I want to win, but it's not a job."

Just because Favre is coaching teenagers doesn't mean he's lowered his standards. Oak Grove senior quarterback Kirk McCarty, who is throwing for more than 300 yards a game, relayed some great Favrian lines:

"Every play there is something he can coach on. Even on my touchdown tonight, he says, 'Great touchdown, but your football was terrible.' I hear that a lot," McCarty said, laughing. "Sometimes, if I'm having a bad day, Brett will be like, 'You know what, Kirk, your footwork is terrible, just take a play off.' He doesn't warm up at all, and it comes right in there and throws it 60 yards."

It sounds like retirement suits Favre just fine.

