Brett Favre flattered by Rams' reported interest

With the uninspiring trio of Kellen Clemens, Austin Davis and Brady Quinn in the fold, St. Louis at least tried to spice things up under center after Sam Bradford tore his ACL on Sunday.
Amid internal discussions about the possibility of signing Tim Tebow, the team also floated a call to Brett Favre to assess his interest in returning to the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Favre, 44, reportedly declined the offer.
We're not surprised after the former Packers, Jets and Vikings passer made it crystal clear his playing days are over in a revealing conversation with Rich Eisen and the boys on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" last Sunday.
On Thursday, Favre told WSPZ-AM in Washington that he received interest through his agent Bus Cook, but the unnamed team (or teams) never contacted Favre directly. He "guessed" that the Rams were interested because he's familiar with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's offense.
Harrison: Week 8 Power Rankings
After a strange week in the NFL, Elliot Harrison has plenty of changes in his league pecking order, including a new No. 1. READ
Favre also suggested that St. Louis wasn't the only interested party, saying, "I don't know who, but I think a couple teams have inquired."
Something's in the water. NFL Media's Jeff Garcia acknowledged he called the Browns about a comeback, and the Rams phoned a guy who'd rather roam the Mississippi farmlands this autumn on his riding mower.
The upshot: We're in for a bigger-than-desired helping of Mr. Clemens come Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
The "Around The League Podcast" spoke with NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell on Wednesday. Click here to listen and subscribe.