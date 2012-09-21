Brett Favre cracks door open for Lambeau Field return

Friday already has given us news on the end of one grudge between Marcus Allen and the Oakland Raiders. How about Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers?
In a podcast interview with ESPN's Mike Tirico, Favre reminisced about his time in Green Bay and cracked the door open for a reunion with the team he represented so well from 1992 to 2007.
"You look at Lambeau Field and where that place has gone and how it's evolved, I can't help but feel a sense of being a part of that," Favre said, via ESPN Milwaukee. "And so, even though it's a shame the way things went down between I and the Packers, as time goes by, you just kind of, it's kind of like a grudge, you just kind of get over it."
Tirico asked Favre if he believes he'll eventually return to Lambeau to have his No. 4 retired by the Packers.
"I know that day (will come)," Favre said. "How that will unfold, I have no idea when that will happen. I don't think their side is thinking about it. They're trying to figure out how to get back to the Super Bowl, and really I've got my plate full. I think that's good for both sides, not that we don't need to shake hands and move on. I think in some ways that has happened, but you know, I do see the day, it's going to happen. When? I have no idea."
Hopefully sooner rather than later. Favre is one of the most transcendent players in NFL history, and despite his cameos with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, he'll always be a Packer.
The break-up was messy, no doubt. But time already is taking care of those wounds.