Brett Favre can honestly say he doesn't miss football

Raise your hand if you miss the days of Brett Favre jerking us around by retiring, then un-retiring, then retiring, then un-retiring again.
Didn't think you did. And neither does the ol' gunslinger, who last week told 1340-AM The Fan in Lubbock, Texas, he was pleased with his latest -- not to mention successful -- retirement from the NFL.
"It went a lot smoother than the previous three or four years," Favre said, via SportsRadioInterviews.com.
Pretty much, except for the midseason story that surfaced about Favre's willingness to listen if the Bears called him after losing Jay Cutler to an injury. But, honestly, that was nothing compared to the way Favre dominated headlines after his previous failed attempts to retire.
So for Favre to say this time was "a lot smoother" than before? Amen to that, brother!
But why? What was the straw that finally broke the camel's back?
"I really had never thought I would give out mentally before I gave out physically, but I think that was the case," Favre said. "Mentally, I was just burned out. This season, being removed and having a bird's eye view, but not being involved, was eye-opening, because I didn't miss it a bit."
Amen to that, brother! Keep enjoying life on the ranch, Brett. We wish you all the best.