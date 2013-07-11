Brett Favre among top 5 players ever, ex-Packer says

Former Packers center Frank Winters, speaking this week at a banquet in Wisconsin, took the praise for his quarterback to a whole other level.
"In my opinion, he was probably one of the top five players to ever play the game," Winters said Wednesday, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "He was a special person, special individual, and hopefully they can get this thing worked out here in the upcoming months and get him back to Green Bay where he deserves to go into the Hall of Fame and to the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame."
Winters certainly is entitled to his own opinion, and there are some stats to back up his case.
However, couldn't an argument be made by Packers fans that Favre isn't even a top-5 Packer of all time?
You could survey every NFL player and fan and would get few mirrored lists. Assuredly, the comments below will have some suggestions for Winters.