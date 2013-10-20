Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers is my fantasy football QB

Brett Favre is not returning to football. So he has to stay involved in the sport in some way. On NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" on Sunday, Favre revealed that Aaron Rodgers is his fantasy quarterback.
"It is true. And I have 27 minutes left to set my team," Favre said just after 12:30 p.m. ET. "Aaron is my quarterback. And he's usually guaranteed to get me about 30 points. First week I think he got me about 45. ... He's been good."
Like many fantasy owners, Favre has issues at the running back position. And Danny Amendola's injuries haven't help.
"My wife is absolutely killing me," Favre said.
Here are some other takeaways from Favre's session:
- He identified with Tony Romo, who he believes feels the pressure of having to make plays for a flawed team. NFL Media's Rich Eisen asked Favre if Romo takes too many chances.
"I mean ... I could be talking about myself," Favre said. "I think it's just his style of play, right or wrong."
- On possibly returning to football: "It took me 20 years, but in my 20th year, I finally realized I don't like getting hit," Favre said.
- Marc Sessler did a full post on Favre's take on Peyton Manning's return to Indianapolis, but we found these quotes particularly telling.
"The butterflies didn't go away," Favre said of his return to Lambeau Field. "The nervousness just got worse. I don't know if that ever really subsided during the game. It was everything I thought it would be and then some."