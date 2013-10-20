Around the League

Presented By

Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers is my fantasy football QB

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 06:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Brett Favre is not returning to football. So he has to stay involved in the sport in some way. On NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" on Sunday, Favre revealed that Aaron Rodgers is his fantasy quarterback.

"It is true. And I have 27 minutes left to set my team," Favre said just after 12:30 p.m. ET. "Aaron is my quarterback. And he's usually guaranteed to get me about 30 points. First week I think he got me about 45. ... He's been good."

Like many fantasy owners, Favre has issues at the running back position. And Danny Amendola's injuries haven't help.

"My wife is absolutely killing me," Favre said.

Here are some other takeaways from Favre's session:

  1. He identified with Tony Romo, who he believes feels the pressure of having to make plays for a flawed team. NFL Media's Rich Eisen asked Favre if Romo takes too many chances.

"I mean ... I could be talking about myself," Favre said. "I think it's just his style of play, right or wrong."

  1. On Tom Brady's season: 'In my opinion, by far, it's the most impressive performance, in any season, that Tom [Brady] has had," Favre said. "I know the numbers are not Tom Brady-like numbers. ... But I think it's a testament to how good he really is."
  1. On possibly returning to football: "It took me 20 years, but in my 20th year, I finally realized I don't like getting hit," Favre said.
  1. Marc Sessler did a full post on Favre's take on Peyton Manning's return to Indianapolis, but we found these quotes particularly telling.

"The butterflies didn't go away," Favre said of his return to Lambeau Field. "The nervousness just got worse. I don't know if that ever really subsided during the game. It was everything I thought it would be and then some."

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW