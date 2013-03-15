Brent Grimes takes free-agent visit to Miami Dolphins

Don't tell the Miami Dolphins that offseason spending doesn't translate to victories. They keep trying to add pieces to their own version of "Dream Team 2" on South Beach.
Free-agent tracker
Where will Aqib Talib wind up? Follow him and all the other NFL players on the move in our free-agent tracker. More ...
The latest big-name free agent to visit the Dolphins' facility was cornerback Brent Grimes, the team announced Friday.
The Atlanta Falcons' franchise player last season, Grimes is coming off a torn Achilles tendon. He's a top-level cornerback when healthy, but he's a tough player to evaluate as a smaller, 30-year-old cornerback with injury concerns.
The Dolphins traded Vontae Davis before the start of the 2012 season and lost Sean Smith in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs.
They need cornerbacks, and Grimes would make a nice low-risk, high-reward option if the price is right.