Brent Grimes optimistic he'll re-sign with Dolphins

Brent Grimes looms as a logical franchise-tag candidate for the Dolphins, but Miami sounds open to locking down the cornerback with a brand-new contract.
Grimes told Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald that his agent, Ben Dogra, has spoken with the team multiple times, drumming up hope that he'll re-sign with the organization.
"I'm pretty optimistic," Grimes said Monday. "They said they like me here and want to have me back. Hopefully, it happens sooner than later, and I don't have to worry about it."
Grimes said the Dolphins haven't mentioned slapping him with the tag, projected at a weighty $11.3 million for corners.
"Nobody wants to get (the) franchise tag, another one-year deal," said Grimes, who, at age 30, isn't a likely candidate for a long-term pact. After the outstanding season he enjoyed in 2013 -- finishing as the league's second best corner, per Pro Football Focus -- a more lucrative short-term deal makes sense.
Besides, Grimes is only one piece of the puzzle. The Dolphins also have to think about the future of cornerback Nolan Carroll and safety Chris Clemons, both set to hit free agency. One way or another, we expect Grimes to be back in South Beach in 2014.
