Brennan Williams released by Houston Texans

Williams, the 89th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, was waived with the failed physical designation on Monday, according to ESPN Boston. Williams didn't play a snap as a rookie after undergoing microfracture surgery on his knee.
Texans general manager Rick Smith would probably pay good money to mind erase last year's third round. The team's other pick in the third, defensive end Sam Montgomery, was released in October after violating team rules at a hotel in Kansas City.
The reasons behind Williams' release are far less salacious. Still, parting ways with two top 100 picks in a year represents a significant organizational failure.
