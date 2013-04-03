Brendon Ayanbadejo released by Baltimore Ravens

The exodus of key figures from the Baltimore Ravens continues. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo will be released.
The news originally was reported by ProFootballTalk.com and quickly was confirmed by Ayanbadejo on his Twitter account. The Ravensannounced the move Thursday.
"I would like to thank the city of Baltimore and the Ravens organization for an amazing ride. We will forever be united as champions!" he wrote.
Ayanbadejo's name has been in the news plenty for his strong stance supporting gay marriage rights. He always was considered a risk to be released this offseason because his salary was relatively high for a special teamer, and his play declined some in 2012. Ayanbadejo shouldn't have a hard time finding a job in someone's training camp this fall.