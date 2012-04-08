Around the League

Breaking down the week's visits for fast-rising Floyd

Published: Apr 08, 2012 at 11:50 AM

The buzz is building around Notre Dame wide receiver Michael Floyd, who improved his draft stock with a standout pro day last week. NFL.com's Gil Brandt speculates Floyd could be the first receiver to go in the draft, ahead of Oklahoma State's Justin Blackmon.

Floyd said Sunday on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he would visit with the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals this week. He met with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns last week and conducted a private workout with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to visit with Floyd next week.

Let's take a look at the team's on the schedule this week and see how Floyd might fit in:

St. Louis Rams (sixth pick)
In trading out of the No. 2 overall selection -- aka, the RG3 pick -- the Rams showed their faith in Sam Bradford, who suffered through an injury-marred sophomore season after winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2010. Now that they've given their QB a vote of confidence, they need to get him help. Brandon Lloyd put up respectable numbers following a midseason trade, but the Rams let the veteran walk to the Patriots in free agency. The door is wide open for Floyd to slide in and become an instant contributor.

Brandt: The Hot 100

How did the various pro days impact the draft? Gil Brandt updates his top 100 prospects, and there's a surprise at WR. More ...

New York Jets (16th pick)
Despite his well-chronicled issues with teammates, Santonio Holmes is back with the Jets and will continue to be the centerpiece of the air attack at MetLife Stadium. His supporting cast represents something of a mystery. Plaxico Burress will not return and the team struggled to replace the consistent Jerricho Cotchery last season. Floyd's physical playmaking ability (both as a receiver and blocker) would offer a nice compliment to Holmes' slashing, yards-after-catch style. One point to consider: With a history of alcohol-related incidents in college, could the Jets be wary of character issues?

Cincinnati Bengals (17th and 21st pick)
The Bengals already hit on one receiver last year in No. 4 overall pick A.J. Green, and the addition of Floyd would give the Bengals a receiving tandem overflowing with potential. There's also an element of unknown in the form of Jerome Simpson, a free agent who is likely facing a suspension after he was sentenced to a short jail term in connection with a felony drug charge. That said, it'd be a surprise if Cincinnati took wide receivers in the first round of back-to-back drafts, especially when the team has needs at other areas.

Tennessee Titans (20th pick)
Kenny Britt seemed poised for a leap to superstar status before suffering a torn ACL last September. Nate Washington stepped up in Britt's absence, setting career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. If Britt can make a full recovery, the Titans would feature a trio of wideouts who could make plays for Matt Hasselbeck (or Jake Locker). Of course, the chances Floyd is still around at 20 are very slim.

