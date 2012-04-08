Breaking down the week's visits for fast-rising Floyd

Cincinnati Bengals (17th and 21st pick)

The Bengals already hit on one receiver last year in No. 4 overall pick A.J. Green, and the addition of Floyd would give the Bengals a receiving tandem overflowing with potential. There's also an element of unknown in the form of Jerome Simpson, a free agent who is likely facing a suspension after he was sentenced to a short jail term in connection with a felony drug charge. That said, it'd be a surprise if Cincinnati took wide receivers in the first round of back-to-back drafts, especially when the team has needs at other areas.