Breaking down the chances of rookie quarterbacks

Reggie Bush aside, who on that Dolphins offense qualifies as a threat? Davone Bess? Legedu Naanee? Anthony Fasano? Beyond that, Tannehill was viewed by the Dolphins as a project draft pick four months ago. Their owner said as much when he predicted Matt Moore would start in Week 1. But one injury to David Garrard and one impressive preseason game by the rookie was enough to win the gig. We're just not convinced the Dolphins are setting up Tannehill for success.