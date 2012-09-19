Breaking down the 0-2 teams: Which one rebounds?

There are six 0-2 teams. As Kansas City Chiefs GM Scott Pioli pointed out, it's not the end of the world to start out 0-2. The '07 New York Giants started out 0-2. Heck, the '11 Giants started out 7-7. There's a long way to go.
That's not to say 0-2 is insignificant. Five of the teams are already two games back in their division. They are already digging out of a hole. So which 0-2 team is most likely to do it? Let's break down all six:
The Chiefs are making writers in Kansas City lose their minds, but I'm not giving up on my preseason AFC West pick for a few reasons. There is still plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, especially defense. They looked even worse early last season before bouncing back.
Most importantly, I'm not expecting any team in the AFC West to run away and hide. Get to 5-5 before Thanksgiving and the Chiefs should be in the AFC West mix. They can pull that off. The final reason: I'm a stubborn moron.
In Steve Spagnuolo's first year with the Giants, his defense gave up 80 points in its first two games. This Saints' defense is simply not as talented, but some of the confusion that has marked the first two weeks should improve. Drew Brees' protection has not been good. The margin for error here is thin: The Atlanta Falcons could build a big lead in the division and the Carolina Panthers are playoff contenders.
Tennessee's offense is in shambles and the defense may be worse. Jake Locker is learning on the fly. There aren't enough playmakers on defense; the San Diego Chargers steamrolled them. The Titans play in a weak division, but the expectations were higher here. There is nothing special about this team. Their 0-2 has mattered because of the way it's happened.
Brandon Weeden and Trent Richardson both looked much improved in Week 2. That's what this season is all about. The Browns should have beaten the Eagles and were competitive in Cincinnati. The defense has shown a bad knack for giving up a big drive at the worst time. The Browns are who we thought they were. There is comfort in that.
Jacksonville has missed Marc Sessler's favorite player linebacker Daryl Smith a great deal, but this team is too tough to read. They've played one of the worst teams in football (Minnesota Vikings) and one of the best (Houston Texans). Blaine Gabbert had perhaps his best game as a pro and his worst. The defense doesn't look like the difference-making group it was a year ago. Let's wait and see.