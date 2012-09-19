Around the League

Breaking down the 0-2 teams: Which one rebounds?

Published: Sep 19, 2012 at 06:21 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

There are six 0-2 teams. As Kansas City Chiefs GM Scott Pioli pointed out, it's not the end of the world to start out 0-2. The '07 New York Giants started out 0-2. Heck, the '11 Giants started out 7-7. There's a long way to go.

That's not to say 0-2 is insignificant. Five of the teams are already two games back in their division. They are already digging out of a hole. So which 0-2 team is most likely to do it? Let's break down all six:

Team most likely to bounce back: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are making writers in Kansas City lose their minds, but I'm not giving up on my preseason AFC West pick for a few reasons. There is still plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, especially defense. They looked even worse early last season before bouncing back.

Most importantly, I'm not expecting any team in the AFC West to run away and hide. Get to 5-5 before Thanksgiving and the Chiefs should be in the AFC West mix. They can pull that off. The final reason: I'm a stubborn moron.

The Chiefs will be underdogs this week on the road against ...

Biggest surprise: New Orleans Saints

In Steve Spagnuolo's first year with the Giants, his defense gave up 80 points in its first two games. This Saints' defense is simply not as talented, but some of the confusion that has marked the first two weeks should improve. Drew Brees' protection has not been good. The margin for error here is thin: The Atlanta Falcons could build a big lead in the division and the Carolina Panthers are playoff contenders.

Biggest concerns: Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders

Tennessee's offense is in shambles and the defense may be worse. Jake Locker is learning on the fly. There aren't enough playmakers on defense; the San Diego Chargers steamrolled them. The Titans play in a weak division, but the expectations were higher here. There is nothing special about this team. Their 0-2 has mattered because of the way it's happened.

The Raiders were lucky to be competitive in Week 1 at home against the Chargers, and they got the doors blown off in Miami. The secondary is a problem they just may not be able to overcome. The offense is going through a major transition period. The Raiders could be the worst team in the NFL.

0-2 with optimism: Cleveland Browns

Trent Richardson

Brandon Weeden and Trent Richardson both looked much improved in Week 2. That's what this season is all about. The Browns should have beaten the Eagles and were competitive in Cincinnati. The defense has shown a bad knack for giving up a big drive at the worst time. The Browns are who we thought they were. There is comfort in that.

Too early to tell: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has missed Marc Sessler's favorite player linebacker Daryl Smith a great deal, but this team is too tough to read. They've played one of the worst teams in football (Minnesota Vikings) and one of the best (Houston Texans). Blaine Gabbert had perhaps his best game as a pro and his worst. The defense doesn't look like the difference-making group it was a year ago. Let's wait and see.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

