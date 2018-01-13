Breaking down Cardinals, Colts, Giants, Lions coaching searches

Even before Jim Caldwell was fired, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia appeared destined for this job. One of the carousel's hottest candidates, Patricia has a good relationship with GM Bob Quinn and is considered to be ready for a head coaching job. In addition, Detroit would like to keep offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for his work with QB Matt Stafford. Vrabel is the other candidate still alive here. The real question is, was there a shift with Patricia being more interested in the Giants job? While Patricia won't make a call until after his team is done playing, there has not been enough credible information to make one believe he'd pick the Giants over the Lions.