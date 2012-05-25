Breaking down Andy Lee's contract

According to a source with knowledge of the contract, the "new money" in Lee's deal has a base value of $20.4 million, a $3.4 million per year average that ranks third among NFL punters, all of whom are based in the Golden State. Shane Lechler of the Oakland Raiders is the highest-paid punter in the league with his 2009 contract averaging $4 million annually, while San Diego Chargers punter Mike Scifres' five-year, $19.53-million extension from last September is second with an APY of $3.625 million.