Breaking down Andy Lee's contract

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro punter Andy Lee signed a six-year contract extension Wednesday that Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported was worth $20.5 million.
According to a source with knowledge of the contract, the "new money" in Lee's deal has a base value of $20.4 million, a $3.4 million per year average that ranks third among NFL punters, all of whom are based in the Golden State. Shane Lechler of the Oakland Raiders is the highest-paid punter in the league with his 2009 contract averaging $4 million annually, while San Diego Chargers punter Mike Scifres' five-year, $19.53-million extension from last September is second with an APY of $3.625 million.
In terms of guaranteed money, Lee received a $2.5-million signing bonus and the $1.1 million base salary from his previous contract remains in place and has been fully guaranteed. In 2013, Lee has a $1.8 million base salary and $1.75 million roster bonus that are currently guaranteed for injury only. If Lee is on the 49ers' roster on the fifth day of the 2013 league year, his base salary and roster bonus ($3.55 million in total compensation) will become fully guaranteed.
Lee is due base salaries of $1.9 million (2014), $2.05 million (2015), $2.833 million (2016), $3.433 million (2017) and $4.134 million (2018). Lee's salary cap numbers going forward are $1.906 million (2012), $4.05 million (2013), $2.4 million (2014), $2.55 million (2015), $3.333 million (2016), $3.433 million (2017) and $4.134 million (2018). $25,000 incentives tied to Lee being named to the All-NFL team are available in each year of the contract. Since Lee earned that honor in 2011, the $25,000 incentive for 2012 is considered a "Likely To Be Earned" and currently counts against this year's salary cap.