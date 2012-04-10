Around the League

Braylon Edwards represents a potential bargain

Apr 10, 2012

Where have you gone, Braylon Edwards?

A year ago, the veteran wide receiver thought he was in line for a big free-agent payday. When the market didn't materialize as he hoped, he was forced to settle for a one-year, $1 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The plan (presumably) was for Edwards to blow up by the Bay, then hit the open market again with dollar signs for pupils. Instead, Edwards finished with 15 catches in an injury-plagued season that ended with the Niners unceremoniously cutting him on Dec. 27.

Edwards remains unattached to this day. He's tweeted regularly about progress in his rehabilitation from knee surgery and it's clear he's looking for a job.

It makes sense for a team to take a flier on Edwards if he's healthy. Though he's now five seasons removed from the 16-touchdown breakout campaign with the Cleveland Browns in 2007, Edwards just turned 29 and proved during a solid two-year run with the New York Jets that he could be a contributor without the diva act that became synonymous with his run in Cleveland.

Of course, this is still Braylon Edwards we're talking about. The package is always going to come with stuff like this:

