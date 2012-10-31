Braylon Edwards given grief by hospital worker

Braylon Edwards surely is happy to be back in the NFL, but it hasn't been an easy season with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 74 receiving yards and was a late scratch from last week's game because of a knee injury.
The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons remain at the top of the latest NFL.com Power Poll, but where does our panel of experts rank your favorite team? **More...**
Edwards was at the hospital Monday to check out the condition of his knee. He was not exactly greeted with sympathy.
"At the hospital getting an MRI and security tells me a hurt his fantasy by not playing yesterday," Edwards tweeted. "Complete lack of interest in the fact that I was at a hospital. Fantasy football turns some people into jerks lol.
Terrible job by that worker. Not only did he treat Edwards like crap in an inappropriate setting, he expected Edwards to play a big role on his fantasy team. That's on you, hospital security guy.