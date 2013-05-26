Brandon Weeden, Wes Welker help tornado relief effort

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden and Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker joined hundreds of other Americans pitching in to help the recovery effort in and around Moore, Okla., over the weekend.
Weeden's wife, Melanie, has family members in Moore who narrowly escaped the devastating tornado on May 20 that killed 24 people, 10 of them children.
Cleveland's WJW-TV sent a crew to Moore to spend some time with Weeden, and the station posted video in which the second-year Browns quarterback is seen throwing pieces of debris around like footballs and taking pictures with local residents, including a few longtime fans.
"They've been through a lot these last two, three, four days ... as far as getting their house, getting their remains and things in salvage, if I can just get their minds off it for a second while continuing to help, that's kind of my plan," he said.
Weeden -- who played college football at Oklahoma State -- added that he planned to ask some of his Browns teammates to help, too.
Welker tweeted a picture from cleanup efforts in Moore on Sunday:
Many NFL teams -- including the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts -- also have gotten involved with assistance efforts.