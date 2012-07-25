Brandon Weeden, Trent Richardson run the Browns

The immediate future of the Cleveland Browns was on display Wednesday, the first day of training camp. Quarterback Brandon Weeden took a snap and handed the ball off to running back Trent Richardson. One piece of the puzzle connecting with another.
"I think it makes sense to name the starter well before the season," Shurmur said, via The Associated Press. "That's probably what will happen. When it comes to naming a quarterback, sooner is better."
That means bad news will come sooner rather than later for Colt McCoy, last year's Browns starter and the player currently taking reps between Weeden and Seneca Wallace.
"I'm looking forward to competing with all these guys to be the guy," Weeden said. "But we're all cordial in everything that we do."
A 28-year-old rookie, Weeden won't be slowly cultivated like Ryan Tannehill with the Miami Dolphins. Weeden's time is now, and we got our first taste of that Wednesday.