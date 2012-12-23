Brandon Weeden, Trent Richardson hurt for Browns

The Browns fell to the Denver Broncos34-12 on Sunday, and Cleveland's two first-round draft picks departed the game with injuries.
Quarterback Brandon Weeden left the game with a right shoulder injury after being slammed to the turf by Broncos pass rusher Von Miller on a brutal third-quarter sack. Backup Colt McCoy took over the rest of the way as Weeden -- wincing in pain -- headed for the locker room.
"I'm all right," Weeden told the Akron Beacon Journal after the game, in which he finished 12-of-19 passing for 104 yards without a touchdown or an interception.
Running back Trent Richardson suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter and was carted off the field after the game ended. He left the stadium in a walking boot, but he told the Beacon Journal that his ankle wasn't broken. The rookie rushed for 53 yards on nine carries and broke Jim Brown's franchise rookie rushing record in the process. Richardson has 950 yards in 15 starts.
Both players have been durable participants for a Browns team that committed this season to infusing the roster with youth. Progress was made, but not enough, and vast changes appear to be ahead for the organization. Richardson's spot is secure, but Weeden will be examined thoroughly as new ownership -- and likely a new coaching staff -- decide if the team has found its passer of tomorrow.