Brandon Weeden takes first-team snaps for Browns

When the Cleveland Browns opened their first organized team activity to the media last week, Colt McCoytook the first snaps from center with the first team. One week later, Brandon Weeden had the honors.
The usual OTA disclaimers apply here: It's only May. The media can't watch each practice, so we don't know if the quarterbacks are taking turns with the starters -- we suspect they are -- but Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer still called the news a "significant development" as the Browns prepare Weeden to start.
He's not the only rookie counted on for a big role. Running back Trent Richarsdon and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz also lined up with the first team. Free safety Eric Hagg is starting over Usama Young.
It's not exactly a shock that Weeden already is taking starter snaps. It doesn't mean he's officially the team's starting quarterback yet, but that designation is a matter of when, not if.