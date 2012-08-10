Brandon Weeden's Browns debut an up-and-down deal

First, the good: Following a three-and-out by the Lions on their opening drive, Weeden took over on the Browns' 28-yard line and threw a 12-yard bullet to Mohamed Massaquoi on first down. This was an uncommon sight last season in Cleveland. Weeden's second completion, two plays later, was a rope down the sideline to rookie wideout Travis Benjamin for 34 yards. That essentially never happened last season. Weeden displayed patience and vision on those two throws.