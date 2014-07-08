Brandon Weeden preparing for Cowboys' No. 2 role

Fascinatingly, the Dallas Cowboys' backup quarterback situation has become a hot topic this offseason.
Kyle Orton skipped all offseason work and is seriously considering retiring -- though it would cost him millions of dollars -- even as the Cowboys continually hope he returns to back up Tony Romo.
In the meantime Brandon Weeden is caught in the middle like a seat filler at an awards show. The former first-round pick is preparing for the No. 2 role regardless of whether or not he'll end up sitting there in 2014.
"I'm going to go about my business the same way," Weeden recently told the team's official website. "I haven't met Kyle, so I can't really speak on it, but whatever he decides to do -- it's kind of out of my control. So what I'm worried about is, if I'm running with the twos out there, do my job to make the twos better. I want to make the team better any way I can, so it doesn't change my mindset or the way I feel about it."
With Romo coming off back surgery there is always the chance that whomever the backup is will end up starting games in 2014 -- which explains the consternation over Orton's absence.
Weeden has no choice but to prepare as the backup, even if Orton shows up to training camp. But to paraphrase one old Rick Moranis line, Weeden always just seems to be preparing for chances in the NFL without holding onto one.
