Brandon Weeden OK'd for Cleveland Browns practice

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden should get a chance to go after the first winning streak of his career on Sunday.
Browns coach Pat Shurmur announced at his Wednesday press conference that Weeden was cleared to practice.
"We're moving ahead with Brandon," Shurmur said, via Mary Kay-Cabot of The Plain Dealer.
That's great news for the Browns. This season is all about Weeden's development, and he's struggled lately. Missing Sunday's game in Oakland set up a potential scenario where Colt McCoy played well against a lackluster defense, making Weeden look bad in comparison.
Shurmur and Weeden are fighting for their potential jobs for 2013. A winning streak and reduced accuracy problems for Weeden would help a great deal.