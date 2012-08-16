Brandon Weeden of Browns takes step forward

Brandon Weeden's preseason debut was a mixed bag. His second game had its ups and downs, but definitely felt like a step forward.
The Cleveland Browns led the Green Bay Packers 16-7 at halftime when Weeden exited the game. Given ridiculous good field position -- three drives started in Packers territory -- Weeden mostly took advantage. The Browns moved the ball, with ten first downs in the first half.
Weeden was decisive on a couple of first reads up the seams. He showed good chemistry with Greg Little, who caught four passes for 45 yards. Weeden delivered a ball just before getting hit hard in the chest, converting a third down. He played through pain. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 118 yards despite a few drops from his young receiver group.
There were a lot of positive signs to build on in Cleveland's 35-10 win. We also have to mention the two terrible decisions he made. The Packers dropped two potential interceptions, one of which could have easily been returned for a touchdown. The other throw was on a screen pass Weeden never shoould have attempted.