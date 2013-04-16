Around the League

Brandon Weeden: My time to take control on Browns

Published: Apr 16, 2013 at 02:05 PM

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden is entering his second year in the NFL.

Coming off a season in which he started 15 games and set the franchise record for passing yards, you'd think he'd be in a comfortable position with a new league year underway.

Instead, Weeden is fighting for relevancy with the Browns. The leadership that drafted him in the first round last year has since been replaced, and Jason Campbell was signed to serve as competition. They threw side-by-side on Tuesday at Browns headquarters, both with the same goal.

"I want to compete, and having Jason here is better for everyone involved because we'll push each other," Weeden said, according to The Associated Press. "This is probably the biggest year of my career because I've got to show that I can play at this level and make adjustments.

"Now that it's my second year here, it's my time to take control and be the guy. They're not going to stick me out there if they don't think I'm the guy who can win games."

Weeden took all the first-team snaps during Tuesday's first-team practice in voluntary workouts, with Campbell working with the second-team. Browns coach Rob Chudzinski cautioned not to formulate any judgments on the structure of the practice.

"Jason will get some reps with the ones along the way, as well," Chudzinski said. "There's not a lot to see yet on the field because we've only put in a portion of the offense.

"But I have been impressed with all three quarterbacks with the way they've picked up things and have been able to verbalize them in meetings."

Meanwhile, next week's 2013 NFL Draft will be the second consecutive draft that should bring some butterflies for Weeden.

Last year it was because he was sitting in the green room. This year, he'll be watching to see if the Browns tab his replacement.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

