Brandon Weeden likely Cleveland Browns' starting QB

If the Cleveland Browns wanted a legit quarterback competition, they would have brought in a better player than Jason Campbell to challenge incumbent Brandon Weeden.
Like all new coaches, Rob Chudzinski is championing a "competition" mantra -- and that philosophy extends to the quarterback position. League sources even told The Plain Dealer on Friday that the battle between Weeden and Campbell is "more than just lip service."
Skepticism is advised.
Campbell hasn't been viewed as NFL starter material for two years. He's simply not accurate enough. As NFL.com's Ian Rapoport pointed out Friday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," the Browns went sniffing around for a backup quarterback, not a starter. Campbell's two-year, $3.75 million contract confirms as much.
Per Rapoport, new Browns offensive coordinator Norv Turner really likes what he has seen on film from Weeden, especially his style of throwing it deep. In Rapoport's conversations with Chudzinski, the coach has relayed his excitement about working with Weeden.
"They can say whatever they want," Rapoport emphasized, "but my understanding with the Browns people is that they hope, wish and believe that Brandon Weeden is going to be the starter."