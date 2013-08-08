Brandon Weeden leads Cleveland Browns in win over St. Louis Rams

NOTES: Mingo had a sack nullified by a tripping penalty, and the first-round pick showed his exceptional speed off the edge on several rushes. ... Rams RT Rodger Saffold injured his shoulder on St. Louis' second play and did not return. X-rays were negative. ... Givens finished with three catches for 82 yards. ... Browns CB Chris Owens, competing with Buster Skrine for a starting job, was a late scratch with a foot injury. He is not expected to miss significant time. ... Rams rookie WR Tavon Austin did not have a catch, but dropped a third-down pass in the second quarter. ... Browns WR Josh Gordon, suspended for the first two regular-season games, had two catches for 27 yards.