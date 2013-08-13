Brandon Weeden-Jason Campbell competition close?

Rob Chudzinski tells us the Cleveland Browns have an honest-to-goodness quarterback competition between Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell.
"I think it's still close," the coach said after Tuesday's practice, according to The Associated Press. "We are finding out every game. These games are important opportunities for guys to show what they can do."
We suppose Chudzinski's comments are accurate in the sense that every aspect of a professional football team's existence boils down to some sort of competition, whether that be internal or external.
But in more nuanced terms, it's a bunch of nonsense. Weeden has taken every first-team rep in training camp, leaving Campbell to work exclusively with the second team. Weeden was excellent in the Browns' preseason opener (10-of-13 passing for 112 yards and one TD), and figures to start again Thursday against the Detroit Lions.
"There's a point where I will name a starting quarterback," Chudzinski said, via The AP. "I am not ready to do it yet."
Perhaps Chudzinski is just a first-year coach who feels more comfortable taking a cautious approach toward the game's most important position. Still, there's no competition here.
At least, not the type of competition Chudzinski is trying to sell.