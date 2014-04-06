Around the League

Brandon Weeden: I tried to do too much with Browns

Apr 06, 2014
Kevin Patra

Brandon Weeden will be fighting for a roster spot with the Dallas Cowboys behind Tony Romo.

The 2012 first-round draft pick told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Saturday that he believes the constant change in Cleveland was one factor that stymied his growth as a player.

"It wasn't an ideal situation," Weeden said of his time with the Browns. "The regime that drafted me was out a year after I got there. You never know the plans the group coming in has and I think, as a player, as much as you try not to do too much, try not to put too much pressure on yourself to perform and show you can be the guy for the long haul.

"Sometimes you get caught up in it. You try to do too much as a player and that's one thing if I could change about myself, I wouldn't try to do too much every Sunday. I think, just let the game kind of come to you and be more patient."

The 30-year-old Weeden said one reason the Cowboys are a good situation for him is play-caller Scott Linehan. Weeden said Linehan runs a similar offense, utilizing terminology similar to what Weeden learned last season under Norv Turner. The quarterback believes the lessened pressure and new scenery also will be a benefit. 

"I was ready for a kind of a clean slate and a fresh start," he said of leaving Cleveland.

Weeden has his fresh start. To keep it, he needs to prove to the Cowboys he's worth more than an arm to get through offseason workouts while Romo rehabs from back surgery.

In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast", the guys welcome Browns star Joe Haden to the studio and talk about the uncertain future of Chris Johnson.

