Brandon Weeden faces seven-game trial with Browns

Weeden isn't Luck and he isn't RG3, but he has shown enough growth in nine games to suggest the Browns have a player worth investigating beyond this season. He has been saddled with a raw group of receivers that leads the NFL in drops and doesn't offer anything resembling a true No. 1 pass-catcher. The rest of the Browns' offense is untested, embarked on a decade-plus quest for its own identity. There is reason for hope in how this attack has grown from last year to this one -- and Weeden's gun-slinging mentality is tied to that.