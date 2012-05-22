Brandon Weeden expected to start for Browns

The Browns had been saying that Weeden would have to earn the starting job in an open competition with Colt McCoy and Seneca Wallace, but those proclamations always seemed a bit hollow. When your team is coming off a 4-12 season, and has several holes on the roster, you don't spend a first round pick on a 28-year-old prospect with the intention of having him sit him for a season behind a third-year player you've already identified as not the long-term option at the position (McCoy) or a career No. 2 quarterback (Wallace).