Brandon Weeden does not need thumb surgery

It's unclear if quarterback Brandon Weeden will regain his starting job with the Cleveland Browns. He will remain an option for coach Rob Chudzinski, however.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Weeden will not require surgery on his sprained right thumb and he will be re-evaluated Monday, according to a source informed of Weeden's prognosis. The Akron Beacon Journal had the first report.
On Monday, Weeden underwent an MRI exam on the thumb, injured in Cleveland's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The examination, coupled with a Thursday consultation with the team's orthopedic surgeon, confirmed surgery was not necessary.
Chudzinski already ruled Weeden out for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns coach made it clear Wednesday that Weeden wasn't a lock to re-enter the starting lineup once healthy.
"I'm going to leave all the options open," Chudzinski said. "Really, it's a matter of where he is at from a health standpoint and all that plays into it and where we're at and how guys are playing as well."
Translation: Weeden will get his gig back ... if no one else steps up to take it from him.