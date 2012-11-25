Brandon Weeden concussed in Cleveland Browns' win

The Cleveland Browns finished Sunday's 20-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers without starting quarterback Brandon Weeden.
The rookie left in the fourth quarter after he was injured on a sack by Steelers outside linebacker Jason Worilds. Weeden's helmet appeared to collide with the thigh of Browns left tackle Joe Thomas on the play, and coach Pat Shurmur confirmed after the game that the quarterback is being treated for a concussion.
"He's good," Shurmur said, via The Associated Press. "We had a good conversation. ... Some guys come back quickly (from a concussion), some guys don't."
Colt McCoy closed out the game while Weeden was taken to the Browns' locker room for evaluation. Weeden finished the day 17-of-26 passing for 158 yards and one touchdown with one interception.