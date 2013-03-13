Brandon Stokley: Wes Welker makes sense for Broncos

With the Broncosmaking an offer to free-agent slot receiver Wes Welker, according to NFL.com's Albert Breer, Denver appears ready to move on from Brandon Stokley.
Welker is a younger, more productive version of Stokley, a free agent himself who can't be thrilled about being replaced, right? Wrong.
"I think it would be a great move if (the Broncos) got him," Stokley told Mike Klis of The Denver Post. "I think he would be a great fit here."
But not for Stokley.
"I know that," he said. "I'm just talking about production. Look at what he's done the last six years. I've always thought he was underrated. You see these other receivers out there getting big money, I think Wes deserves what some of these guys are getting."
At 36, Stokley said he's open to playing in 2013, but, "If last year was my last ride, with the kind of year we had as a team, I'd be happy with that."
Stokley is at peace, while John Elway once again is proving to be a cunning leader in Denver.