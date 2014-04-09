Brandon Spikes predicts two Bills wins over Patriots

We've been waiting for Brandon Spikes to speak out about his unceremonious exit from the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, the new Buffalo Bills linebacker lifted his personal omertà.
Spikes' four-year run in New England ended under suspicious circumstances when he was moved to injured reserve before a playoff matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Spikes' agent said the surprise decision was not mutual, and a report surfaced that Spikes was shut down after showing up late to a team meeting.
It was safely assumed Spikes held a grudge about how the Patriots handled his final days with the team. Now we know that's the case.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys begin the offseason Roster Reset series with the AFC West and dive into the ATL mailbag.