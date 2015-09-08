Brandon Spikes facing four-week suspension

The free-agent middle linebacker has been suspended for the first four weeks of the regular season for violating the NFL's conduct policy, a league source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. The NFL has not officially announced the suspension.
The ban comes two months after Spikes pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a June auto crash in Massachusetts.
Spikes will be lucky to find work again in 2015. Just 28, he offers power against the run, but Spikes has proven to be a headache. He won't be one for the next four weeks, though, that much we know.