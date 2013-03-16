Brandon Myers will visit with New York Giants

The Giants are scheduled to host Brandon Myers on Saturday, a source informed of his plans told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Myers is forcing the entire league to pay attention to him after he finished with 79 catches, 806 yards and four touchdowns last season. He had a combined 32 receptions for 250 yards and zero touchdowns during his first three seasons.