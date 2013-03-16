Brandon Myers signs contract with New York Giants

Free-agent tracker
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Brandon Myers has agreed to sign with the Giants. USA Today's Mike Garafolo was the first to report the move.
Myers, 27, comes to the Giants following a breakout season in which he led the Oakland Raiders in receiving with 79 catches for 806 yards and four touchdowns. Myers fills the void left by Martellus Bennett, who left for the Chicago Bears after his own breakout campaign.
The Giants have had interest in Myers since the start of free agency. After getting an idea of the market, they invited Myers to their facility on Saturday. He walked out with a deal.
Myers' production last season was no doubt helped by quarterback Carson Palmer's dearth of downfield options. Still, Myers proved himself a solid pass-catching tight end. Bennett might be a more dynamic talent, but Myers should fill his role admirably.