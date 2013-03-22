Brandon Moore reportedly will visit Cowboys, Lions

Last week, the Miami Dolphins snatched tight end Dustin Keller away from the New York Jets. Will Brandon Moore be next?
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Friday that the veteran offensive guard had a "good visit" with the Dolphins, but left South Beach without a deal. Meetings with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys reportedly come next for the former Jets lineman.
Moore was productive in 16 starts for New York last season and hasn't missed a game since 2004. His age is an issue. Moore turns 33 in June and isn't about to land a lucrative, long-term deal, but he's bound to find work.
In Miami, Moore likely would replace right guard John Jerry, while the Cowboys eternally are hurting for help inside.
Rated as the fourth-best guard in the NFL last season by ProFootballFocus, Moore recently told FOXSports.com's Alex Marvez that he's had "surprisingly" little contact with Jets. That only adds to the mystery in Florham Park, where Gang Green has done little to retain its own talent.