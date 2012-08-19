Brandon Meriweather's MRI on knee reportedly clean

Earlier Sunday, it was reported that an MRI showed no serious damage to the shoulder area of star linebacker Brian Orakpo. Another MRI has alleviated fears of a worst-case scenario for safety Brandon Meriweather, also injured in the Redskins' 33-31 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.
Meriweather suffered no significant damage to his left knee, a person with knowledge of the test result told The Washington Post. Meriweather was injured on a first-half touchdown run by running back Michael Bush.
Meriweather signed a two-year, $6 million contract to join the Redskins in March, and had been on track to be one of the team's two starters at safety. It remains unknown how long the knee injury will sideline him, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue.