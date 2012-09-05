Brandon Meriweather's injury leaves Redskins in bind

They went into the year hoping that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tanard Jackson and former Chicago Bears and New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather could handle the duties. Both players are talented in theory, but were among the very worst starters at their position last year. And now the Redskins don't even have them.
Jackson is suspended indefinitely. Coach Mike Shanahan also announced Wednesday (via the Washington Examiner) that Meriweather is out two to four weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament that he suffered in practice Monday.
Next in line: 2011 fifth-round draft pick DeJon Gomes and veteran Reed Doughty. These are the guys Shanahan was trying to replace. Add it all up, and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints could be on pace for another record-setting year after opening the season against the Redskins on Sunday.