Brandon Meriweather receives suspended sentence in DWI case

Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather received a 180-day suspended jail sentence after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving in Virginia, according to the Washington Times.
Official Arlington County court documents show that Meriweather was sentenced July 19 on charges stemming from an April arrest. He received a $300 fine, and his driver's license was suspended for 60 days.
Meriweather was pulled over at 2:54 a.m. on Interstate 66 on April 26. Meriweather refused a breathalyzer test, failed a field sobriety test and subsequently was arrested, according to police.