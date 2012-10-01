Brandon Meriweather has setback after freak collision

Brandon Meriweather was prepared to make his season debut Sunday before his situation took a bizarre left turn two hours before kickoff.
The Washington Redskins' safety was running down a pass toward the end zone when he collided with teammate Aldrick Robinson, who was stretching alone and otherwise minding his own business.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan revealed Monday that the collision knocked out Robinson for more than a minute. As for Meriweather, he reinjured both his MCL and PCL in his left knee. His status is week by week, according to Shanahan.
Meriweather first injured the knee during the preseason, then aggravated the issue at practice Sept. 3, causing him to miss the first three weeks of the season. Ironically, Shanahan called Meriweather's previous setback "a freak accident."
Meriweather now exists in a reality that involves different tiers of freak accidents involving his left knee. This must be pleasant.