Brandon Marshall trade benefits both Dolphins, Bears



Jason Smith NFL.com

Dolphins look like they're rebuilding; Bears ticketed for Super Bowl?

I don't think Miami is a serious player for Manning. I think Miami just wants to look like it tried. It looks to me like instead of reloading for this season, the Dolphins are going to rebuild instead. Good luck with Ryan Tannehill, who's ticketed for Miami now.

As far as Marshall goes, I actually like the move by the Dolphins. He's someone who you always have to motivate and hope stays out of trouble off the field. How long can you walk that tightrope before it gives way? I just hope Miami has a backup plan -- there are zero playmakers at receiver now. If Davone Bess is your fourth-best WR, you're in good shape. But when he's your best? Danger, Will Robinson.