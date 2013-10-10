Brandon Marshall to wear green shoes in Bears' game

When Brandon Marshall takes the field for the Chicago Bears on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football," his shoes will stand out.
Amidst the sea of pink towels, gloves and cleats supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the receiver will don green shoes against the New York Giants.
The color change is in support of Mental Illness Awareness Week. Marshall was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2011 and has been a vocal advocate for awareness.
Despite early reports that Marshall wouldn't be allowed on the field wearing green shoes, the wideout will be permitted to play in the spikes, a league source told NFL Media on Wednesday. However, a uniform violation typically results in a fine, the source said. Marshall said he would match the fine with a donation to his charity.
"I'm going to get fined and I'm going to match that, and we want to partner with a cancer-care (charity)," Marshall said, per ESPN Chicago. "We're still working on the details to give, really give back to an organization that is doing work in the mental health area. (Also), the diagnosis of breast cancer can hit families hard. It affects all of us."
The fine likely will be similar to what the league regularly doles out for violations, such as Marshawn Lynch's $5,250 fine for wearing the wrong color shoes in Week 4.
If the fine is along those lines, it might be the cheapest publicity Marshall could pay for.