Brandon Marshall sheds pounds on 'Todd Bowles Diet'

Brandon Marshall, like his good buddyRyan Fitzpatrick, is not fat. But Marshall's coach wanted to see less of him this season.
Not on the field, of course. Marshall is coming off the best season by a wide receiver in the history of the New York Jets. But Jets coach Todd Bowles asked Marshall to drop about 10 pounds from his 6-foot-3 frame before reporting to training camp.
Mission accomplished.
The Todd Bowles Diet really does have a nice ring to it. Hey, if George Foreman can make a billion dollars off a cheap plastic grill for dorm rooms, anything is possible.